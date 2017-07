Front Page

Save the Date: Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash is July 29

Bodega’s Alley, near 14th & O, will be the site of this year’s Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash. All proceeds from your cover charge and raffle ticket sales throughout the evening will benefit KZUM.

Music gets started at 8 p.m. with a set from Omaha’s Brandon Webber. Then the midwest’s premier Grateful Dead tribute band, The Jerry Pranksters, will fill the night with the music of The Grateful Dead.

21+