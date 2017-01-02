SigningOff

Signing Off 2016: A Retrospective – Laura Fortney

Laura Fortney, host of KZUM’s “Every Kind of Blue” and the station’s business manager, rounds up her best albums, shows and events of 2016.

It’s that time! Time to reflect on all the fun had in the previous year. 2016 was full of challenges, heartbreak, and uncertainty, but we had a lot of fun, too! Here’s the best (of what I could actually remember) to come out of this year.

Favorite Albums/Shows of 2016

Bruce Katz : Out from the Center

Katz is one of the top five of musicians touring today. His latest album is even more accessible to everyone, but still keeps that funky Katz flair. Putting more emphasis on Chris Vitarello’s guitar work [the album is officially titled: Out from the Center (Featuring Chris Vitarello)] the band’s 2016 release beautifully blends their talents into a collection of songs that will keep your toes tapping and your ears interested.

Bonnie Raitt: Dig in Deep

With a career that spans five decades, Bonnie Raitt is one of the legends. Her 2016 release keeps her in the game. Fresh new album, same great Bonnie. She’s still out there touring, in fact, she was in Lincoln this fall and I’m so glad I went. While her voice is aging, the show lacked none of the talent, soul, and excitement that I expect from Bonnie.

Buddy Guy: Born to Play Guitar

80 years old, began performing in the 50s, and put out his 17th solo studio album in 2016. Need I say more?

Davina & The Vagabonds: Nicollet and Tenth

I love a live album. It’s the next best thing to being there. This is especially true of DATV’s latest release because of all the wonderful covers that are such a big part of who they are. Nicollet and Tenth features unique takes on Sowers’s originals, but also includes the ragtime and Louisiana favorites that we enjoy at live shows. Spending our 15th wedding anniversary with them in Des Moines was definitely a bright spot in 2016.

Gov’t Mule: Tel Star Sessions

A 2016 release of 1994 music. Not everyone can get away with releasing old “crap” that was never meant to see the light of day, but these cats can. Having lost their original bass player, Allen Woody, old school fans enjoy hearing music from the early years when the band was a power trio, fresh out of The Allman Brothers Band. The really fun part of this album is hearing early takes on familiar songs. Even better, “The Same Thing” has never been recorded at all, so us die-hard Mule fans have a new/old studio track to get into.

Kris Lager Band: Rise & Shine

Kris and the guys continue to grow with this album. I love the edgy direction they’ve been going. I’m looking forward to hearing these songs jammed out live.

Mad Dog & The 20-20s: EP

The world needs more ska. Period. And these cats do it right. They tore up a packed house during Lincoln Calling. I think the local scene is paying attention.

Marcus King Band: Marcus King Band

This is the best “new” band out there. While Marcus King has been on the scene for a while, he grew nationally in 2016. I had the opportunity to see them at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, and it was totally worth the drive. A legitimate guitar slinger, with a voice like Ray LaMontagne, King bring more soul than his age suggests. Both Marcus King Band and the first album Soul Insight are diverse, interesting, and lyrically intelligent. I can’t get enough. But don’t take my word for it… Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks each lend their guitar to a track on MKB and Haynes produced the album.

Mavis Staples: Livin’ on a High Note

Mavis brings it again. And thank goodness. What the world needs now is more Mavis.

Mike Zito: Make Blues Not War

Zito is always making us feel better with his blues. His latest release does not deter from the mission. Quintessentially Zito, Make Blues Not War seamlessly combines blues and rock into fun, danceable, even thoughtful at times, music.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Let Me Get By

This album made my 2016. By far this band’s best effort yet, Let Me Get By ventures out musically, offers even more thought-provoking lyrics, and better showcases the talents of its members. Trucks’s guitar, Tedeschi and Mattison’s vocals, and more prominently featured horns make their 2016 album the one that should have won the Grammy.

I had the great fortune of seeing this tour on two separate nights in the spring and the Wheels of Soul Tour at Red Rocks this year. I can’t wait for their next live album. It sounds like it’s right around the corner.

Tinsley Ellis: Red Clay Soul

Tinsley is one of the most creative songwriters I know. Having released an album a year for the last four years, he still manages to make them interesting, exciting, thoughtful, and fun. Red Clay Soul is good, solid Tinsley; I can’t get enough of “All I Think About.” We were lucky in Lincoln to get to see him three times this year at The Zoo Bar!

Other 2016 Highlights

Lincoln Calling

I had a blast at this festival. I discovered so many great local and touring artists outside of what I normally play, listen to. I love all music and it was soothing for my soul to experience new music and revisit genres I hadn’t explored in a while.

In addition, getting to be involved through KZUM was rewarding, inspirational, and stupid fun. We covered performances, taped interviews with artists playing the festival, and kept an eye on the VIP lounge. The best part? Doing what we love with fellow K-Zoomies.

ZooFest

This is always one of my favorite weekends of the year. New experiences (Lee Fields & The Expressions, The Mighty Jailbreakers), old favorites (Mike Zito, Dale Watson), and all the friends you could want to drink, dance, and get sunburned with.

Two trips to Red Rocks

We saw Tedeschi Trucks Band on August 5th and Gov’t Mule on August 25th. It was a good month.

Dale Watson’s Chicken Shit Bingo at the Zoo Bar

I got to play and didn’t have to drive to Austin! (Though I would love to go to Austin…) In case you’re curious, it was a borrowed chicken, and yes, it pooped freely.

EKB 12-8-16

I had Mike Zito live in the studio, a pre-recorded phoner with Samantha Fish to air, Josh Hoyer live in the studio to talk about the Nebraska Funk & Soul Alliance, and at the last minute, I added a live phoner with Kelley Hunt. What a whirlwind day!

Blues Blowout

This year was extra special with Blues Bits and the event with Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds. I had a great time with them live on my show, and I danced my face off that night at The Zoo. Thanks to all who support the blues on KZUM. We’ve really got something special here. And on that note…

Keeping the Blues Alive Award

Perhaps the biggest event of the year, for me, came at the very beginning of 2016. In 2015, fellow blues programmers and the Omaha Blues Society put together a nomination package that earned KZUM a Keeping the Blues Alive Award from The Blues Foundation. A huge national honor, we were immensely grateful and humbled by the award. The best part? Tuesday Bluesday guy let me tag along to Memphis with him to pick up the award at a special brunch held during the International Blues Challenge (IBC).

The IBC was basically blues camp. People from around the world chatted, boogied, and made connections to each other, the music, and the magic of Beale Street. We cheered on crowd favorite and hometown hero Hector Anchondo all the way to the finals, and were so proud he represented Nebraska in the Top 8. Together, we definitely increased awareness of the good life.

Thank you for reading. What a year! I plan to expand on most (if not all) of these events in the coming weeks, so check back. There are great stories to be had in all of them.

Laura Fortney hosts “Every Kind of Blue” every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. on KZUM. Visit her program’s new website at EveryKindofBlue.com and listen to recently archived programs via Radio Free America.