Signing Off 2016: A Retrospective – Mike Carlin (Group W Blues)

Mike Carlin, host of “Group W Blues” on KZUM, dishes up his favorite blues moments, music and concerts from 2016

Favorite Events (in order of occurrence)

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise.

Blown away by Mighty Mo Rogers.  Riding an elevator with Elvin Bishop – priceless.

Keeping the Blues Alive Awards Ceremony, Memphis

Representing KZUM along with Laura Fortney (“Every Kind of Blue”) was a great honor.

International Blues Competition, Memphis

 Following The Hector Anchondo Band through all four days of competition and watching them nail it in the finals was an awesome experience.

Greeley CO Blues Jam

You can’t go wrong with Charlie Musselwhite.

ZooFest

The whole damn thing was awesome.

KZUM Blues Blow Out

The whole night was a happy blur. Kerry got a picture of me when it was over that said it all; standing outside the Zoo Bar with a balloon in my hand, an orange cone to lean on and a smile on my face.

Blues Masters, Salina KS

Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop playing acoustic together – just perfect.

Favorite New Music (in alpha order)

Toronzo Cannon: The Chicago Way
Mitch Kashmar: West Coast Toast
Moreland & Arbuckle: Promised Land or Bust
Terrie Odabi: My Blue Soul
The Record Company: Give It Back To You

Best Zoo Bar Shows (in alpha order)

Dave & Phil Alvin
Toronzo Cannon
Tinsley Ellis
Samantha Fish
Curtis Salgado

Mike Carlin hosts “Group W Blues” every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. on KZUM. Like the program on Facebook and listen to recently archived programs via Radio Free America.

