CommunityLNK

Simone Dinnerstein, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra to Mark 80th Birthday of Philip Glass Friday.

Photo by Lisa Marie-Mazzucco/simonedinnerstein.com

By Angel Mai

Nov. 9, 2017

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Philip Glass on Friday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts with the premiere his Third Piano Concerto, with soloist Simone Dinnerstein, whom Glass had in mind while composing the piece.

Philip Glass is widely regarded as one of the most influential composers of the late 20th century. His minimalist style is well known alongside La Monte Young, Steve Reich and Terry Riley. He has described himself as a composer of “music and repetitive structures.”

Having studied at the University of Chicago, at the Juilliard School and in Europe, Glass worked closely with Nadia Boulanger and sitar virtuoso and composer Ravi Shankar. When he moved to New York in 1967, he formed the Philip Glass Ensemble, which consisted of seven musicians playing keyboards and a variety of woodwinds. His works includes scores for over twenty operas and musicals, eleven symphonies, eleven concertos, seven string quartets and other chamber music, as well as film scores. His collaborations with many famous musicians include work with Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt, Yo-Yo Ma and Doris Lessing. He holds lectures, workshops and solo keyboard performances around the world, appearing regularly with his ensemble. Glass has countless works that can be found on YouTube and his website.

LSO is one of 12 orchestras across the country that will be performing the concerto in commemoration of Glass’ 80th birthday. They will debut the piece after opening the program with Bach’s Keyboard Concerto No. 7 in G minor.

“The creation and performance of new works is so important and LSO is thrilled to have the privilege of participating in the commissioning of a brand-new piece of music from such a legendary composer,” said Barbara Zach, executive director of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra. “Philip Glass is such an important voice and has done so much to shape current American music. Everyone from casual moviegoers to serious classical musicians will recognized and enjoy his music, and it’s exciting for LSO to be a part of history by premiering this newly written piece.”

The second half of the concert will present Elgar’s famous Enigma Variations which takes the audience on an emotional, personal journey through the composer’s relationships with friends, lovers and acquaintances.

Tickets are available for purchase online at lincolnsymphony.com, by phone at (402)476-2211, or by visiting the LSO box office (233 S. 13th St., Ste. 1702). Adult tickets cost $15 or $35Tickets for youth 17 and under may be purchased for $5 each, made possible by the Lienemann Charitable Foundation. Tickets are available to college students for $10 each

KZUM is a proud partner with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, a current underwriter of the station.

Angel Mai is an editorial intern with KZUM.