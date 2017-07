CommunityLNK

Star City Pride Photo Coverage

Star City Pride celebrated 11 years in a new location on July 7 & 8, 2017. According to its website, Star City Pride was created to support the LGBTQA community in Lincoln. Every year in July, allies and members of our community come together to celebrate what Pride stands for and to raise awareness of equality in our city. Find out more at StarCityPride.org

Photos by Harley Laratta