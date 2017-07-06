Front Page

Star City Pride Set for Friday and Saturday In Downtown Lincoln

By Jacob Elliott

July 6, 2017

This weekend’s Star City Pride will bring live music, drag performers, vendors and family activities to a new location for the annual two-day festival.

AImed at educating and raising awareness to the public of the presence of homosexual, bisexual, and transgendered individuals in our community, the event celebrates understanding and acceptance while working to eliminate prejudice and discrimination.

This year, Pride will move to the Lincoln Journal Star Tailgate lot located near 9th and Q Street. Admission is $6 per day, or $10 for a 2-day pass. Admission for children under seven is free.

The festival starts on Friday at 4 p.m., with the stage grand opening at 7 p.m. Events will go on until around midnight, and will start back up on Saturday at 2 p.m., continuing until midnight. A kids zone will also be available on Saturday from 4 to 7p.m. with Shades the Clown, face painting and balloon designs.

“Every year, we try to reiterate how family friendly our event is, as far as the MCs on the microphone until 9 p.m.,” said Riley Huskey, Star City Pride vice president. “Family friendly speech, so there is nothing that’ll be offensive to small children.”

According to Vadra Stutzman, president of Star City Pride, the event started about 10 years ago in Cooper Park. The number of people who attended the event over the years has swelled from 50 to 3,000.

“To me the whole thing is exciting, we’ve got some good entertainment this year,:” said Stutzman. “We have a lot of volunteers this year, that’s great. It’s like; we’re ready to turn people away because we have so much help.”

Star City Pride has also seen an increase in community vendors and volunteers, with the event hosting around 35 community vendors, including ACLU of Nebraska, Fat Owl Fashion, Sierra Club, 9th Char Grill, and many more.

Kristen Merlin, fourth place winner of The Voice, season six, will be taking the stage Saturday at 9 p.m. After concluding a post-Voice tour, she released her debut EP, “Boomerang”.



Kennedy Davenport, a well known and professional drag queen, will be performing Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Renowned for her dance numbers and lip synching skills, Davenport was also a top four finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season seven.



The event will also feature several pageantry individuals, including Mr. Continental 2016, Mykul Jay Valentine, Miss Gay USofA 2016, Aurora Sexton, Miss SCP 2016, Jessica West Bower, Miss SCP 2017, Barbra Love-Sanchez and Mr SCP 2017, Juicy J.

Each night will have its own DJ, with DJ LadyIce at 11p.m. Friday, and Saturday featuring DJ Emma at 10 p.m.

LadyIce, otherwise known as Charmel steed, is a Lincoln artist who can commonly be heard each Friday at the Panic Bar during happy hour, and was one of the several DJs heard during the Twin Cities Black Gay Pride.

DJ Ema Marco is a DJ artist who started up around 2009. Known for her strange antics, she has become a rather well known DJ in Omaha.

A full detailed account of events and individuals can be found on the SCP website. (http://starcitypride.org/)

Jacob Elliott is one of KZUM’s summer editorial interns. Interested in interning at KZUM? Find more information and apply here.