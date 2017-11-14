Submit Photos of Your Vintage KZUM Shirts and More!

As KZUM looks forward to celebrating 40 years on the air next year, we’d love to celebrate by highlighting and, maybe, reproducing some of those classic enduring symbols of local radio—KZUM T-shirts.

We need your help!

If you have KZUM T-shirts from the station’s first 30 years around, we’d love to get a photo. As you go through your closets and drawers, send your snapshots our way via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or by emailing info@kzum.org.

Submissions received by Dec. 1 may be voted on by listeners in the coming months to be reprinted!

Can’t find your shirts? No problem! We’d love to see any other swag you’ve earned over the years, from mugs to hats, to those elusive onesies.

Images will be collected to be used during the station’s 40th anniversary celebration throughout 2018 and everyone who makes a submission will be credited.

Thanks for helping KZUM celebrate four decades of local radio!