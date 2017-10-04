CommunityLNK

Sunday’s Fall for Pride To Celebrate Inclusivity with Free Music, Food and More

By Angel Mai

Oct. 4, 2017

Lincoln’s Common Root Mutual Aid Center will host Fall for Pride 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m. this Sunday at the Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park.

The free, community-centered event invites everyone—allies, families, every gender and all relationship styles—to attend and help build a QUILTBAG (Queer/Questioning, Undecided, Intersex, Lesbian, Transgender/Transsexual, Bisexual, Allied/Asexual, Gay/Genderqueer) inclusive space through live entertainment, food, local vendor booths and activities.

Coordinator Lacey Losh has high hopes for the event. Roughly 300 attendees came to the first Fall For Pride festival in 2015, and about 200 more joined the celebration in 2016. There’s no doubt that the numbers will keep growing each year.

One aspect that Losh said she looks forward to in the festivities is, “to recreate the warmth and solidarity the I feel at the festival.

“Last year it was referred to as ‘the introvert’s pride’ which I felt was glowing praise in the sense that we were able to create an inclusive community festival that introverts felt comfortable attending. It’s easy to become overwhelmed in a festival atmosphere, but I hope to keep the vibe chill and welcoming.”

Antelope park will be packed with activities. Fifty-three vendors have signed up to participate, opening more booths than the festival has had in past years. The indoor stage will be included like it was in 2016, so poets, dancers, comedians, representatives from local nonprofit organizations and Drag Queen Story Hour will be featured along with local musicians. Most of the music entertainment will be provided on the outdoor stage, which is sponsored by KZUM.

All kinds of booths will be participating in the festival.

“Entertainment and activities will include something for everyone at this festival,” Losh said.

The Animal Care Clinic is a sponsor that will giving out doggie bandanas and tattoos and general information about basic pet care at their booth. A local art and craft vendor, Link Light Love, will have a variety of crafts—crocheted items, rainbow flags or bracelet—at their booth. Red Theater Lincoln is another sponsor that will be performing on the indoor stage at 1:35 p.m. A few other booths will be presented by the Glove Box, the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, and Sweet Minou.

Some new food booths will also be present, such as Hummingbird catering and Fly Dogz. In regards to new aspects of the festival, Losh said she is excited about the dancers, comedians and Drag Queen Story Hour that will take place on the stage, along with local restaurants offering vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. “excited to feature dancer, comedians and Drag Queen Story Hour on stage, as well as a couple local restaurants with vegan and vegetarian and gluten free options.

Most vendors will host their own activities, but there is an assortment of free activities scheduled at specific times. The American Red Cross is sponsoring multiple CPR Training sessions throughout the festival. The Lincoln Yoga Center will host a yoga session at 2 p.m.. James Nocito’s exhibit, “Orlando: 49 Farolitos” will be on display, 2-5 p.m., along the west wall of the Auld pavilion. Coloring pages will be available for all ages, and the Outlinc’s booth will provide the opportunity to paint pumpkins, while supplies last.

Entertainment Lineup:

Outdoor stage:

1-1:30 p.m. – Emily Bass & The Near Miracle

1:14-2:15 p.m. – Dominique Morgan

2:30-2:45 p.m.- Embi w/ C Balta

3-3:30 p.m. – Hex Weaver

3:45-4:15 p.m. – Ivisi

4:30-5 p.m. – Dazzleships

With DJ breaks by LACES, host of “The Message” on KZUM

Indoor stage:

1-1:35 p.m. – Welcome announcements and venue information

1:35-2:20 p.m. – Red Theater Lincoln

2:20-3 p.m. – David Burdge and Jordan Kleine: Standup

3-3:45 p.m.- Drag Queen Story Hour Nebraska with Waylon William Werner-Bassen

3:45-4:15 p.m. – Arden Eli Hill: Poetry

Such a grand festival wouldn’t be able to operate without its sponsors. Some sponsorships spotlighted by Lacey Losh on facebook are as follows:

PFLAG Lincoln: PFLAG is Parents, Families and Friends United with LGBTQ People to Move Equality Forward. We celebrate diversity and envision a society that embraces everyone, including those of diverse sexual orientations, and gender identities. Only with respect, dignity and equality for all will we reach our full potential as human beings, individually and collectively.

OUTLinc–Lincoln’s LGBT Community: a nonprofit organization that engages in and fosters the well-being and advancement of the LGBTQ community through excellence in service, recreation, education, and celebration.

ACLU of Nebraska: The ACLU is our nation’s guardian of liberty, working daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the United States Constitution and laws of Nebraska guarantee everyone in the Cornhusker state.

Trans Collaborations: a community-academic partnership that started roughly 3 years ago, aiming to partner with the transgender and non-conforming gender community to develop research that will benefit the community.

Hearts United for Animals: a no-kill animal shelter sanctuary and animal welfare organization. They rescue animals who are lost, afraid, hungry, or ill to give them a better home.

The Glove Box: a local goods collective that sells original, handmade cards, journals, sticker books and screen prints. They have reasonable prices and a wide range of images such as typewriters, tea cups, chickens, and a chihuahua in a party hat.

KZUM: KZUM has and will continue to be an ally for Lincoln’s QUILTBAG community which currently produces a handful of programs in support such as Lavender Hill, The Wimmins Show, Human Services Connection, Earth to Lincoln and X-Rated: Women in Music.

For more on Fall for Pride, visit commonroot.net.

Angel Mai is an editorial intern for KZUM this fall.