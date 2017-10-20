CommunityLNK

Sunday’s ‘A Family for Treble’ Offers Chance for Children to Experience Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 20, 2017

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will offer activities for the entire family prior to its performance this Sunday at Nebraska Wesleyan’s O’Donnell Auditorium.

The event, “A Family for Treble,” incorporates childrens activities to expose them to orchestral music through following the quest of Treble, a music-loving dog, to find a home with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.

The event begins at 1 p.m., one hour before the concert, and features an instrument “petting zoo” where children can learn about the orchestra’s instrument families. Interactive listening activities and face painting will also be included.

KZUM is a proud media partner in the event and will be on hand with a table.

This is the second event of the 2017-18 season for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, which is under the direction of conductor Edward Polochick. Adult tickets cost $10 while those for children 17 and under are $5.

Find more information at lincolnsymphony.org.

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra presents: A Family for Treble

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.

O’Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University