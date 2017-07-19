Community

Sunday’s LNK Fest to Celebrate City’s Youth and Community

By Jacob Elliott

July 19, 2017

Starting off big, the first ever LNK Fest is bringing free music and entertainment to Union Plaza Park on Sunday.

“We wanted to do a free event for the public, that families could go to this summer, without having to worry about buying tickets to attend…,” said Amber Patterson, planning co-chair. “We just really wanted to celebrate Lincoln, celebrate our youth, and celebrate and bring together our community.”

The event starts off at noon with opening remarks. At 12:30 p.m., a small skit will be performed by the Theatre Arts for Kids. At 1 p.m., Handersen Publishing will have a storytime session for the younger members of the audience. At 1:30 p.m., Pius X high school will present The Eighth Note Acapella group. Then, at 1:45 p.m. Fit4Lincoln will have a fun and fitness activity for families to participate in.

Music start at 2 p.m. with The Blues Messengers, followed by The String Beans at 3 p.m. and The 402 Band at 4 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m.

The Blues Messengers is a blues and American roots band whose origins go back all the way to 2003. The Lincoln band has played throughout Nebraska and has close ties to the city with one of its members, Ryan Larson, owning Roots Music Shop.

Started in 2004, The String Beans is a family-friendly band that sings songs about all the things that kids love, from cartoon, food, science, sports, and much more. Their catchy tunes are designed to get the audience dancing and singing along. During their run, they have released 10 albums and have appeared on dozens of radio and television programs, delighting kids of all ages.

The 402 Band shows its Nebraska heritage through its name, referencing the state’s telephone area code. With a mixture of cover songs and original content, the group tries to be versatile enough to play any style of music that their hearts desire.

Food vendors at the event include everything from hot dogs and barbeque to ice cream and funnel cakes. These vendors include Big Luvs BBQ, Fly Dogz, Taco Loco, Kona Ice, Dairy Joe’s Ice Cream and Klein’s Funnel Cakes.

A variety of different shop vendors will be on hand as well, including QuickDraw Caricatures, Music 4 Young Children, The Bay, The Stork Club, The Art Reach Project, Dot Dot Smile, The Art of Henna by Rikki, and many more.

LNK Fest is both created and hosted by Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis.

Founded in 1964, Kiwanis hopes to serve the children of the world, helping out with various youth programs, scholarships, grants, and other club projects including bike rodeos, camps and many more programs.

“It’s just another way for us to give back to the community…,” said Matt Bolling, a Northeast Kiwanis member. ”This is a perfect way for us to do that. And at the same time, we’re calling this our signature event, it’s a way for us to not only do this for the community, but also possibly make a little bit of money to put towards programs we’re already involved in.”

Find out more about LNK Fest on Facebook and LNKfest.com.

Jacob Elliott is one of KZUM’s summer interns