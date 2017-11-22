Front Page

Support KZUM for #GivingTuesday, Claim New Hoodie!

An answer to the consumer-driven events on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday on Nov. 28 is a global day of charitable giving to support the organizations that make our communities great places to live.

Make your year-end gift here on our website

When you support KZUM between now and the end of the year, we’ll thank you with one of two brand new gifts to get you through the winter while showing your love of local radio.

$50+: KZUM Ice Scraper

KZUM Ice Scraper $100+KZUM Hoodie + KZUM Ice Scraper

Your financial gift will ensure that KZUM can finish off 2017 with the needed support to continue bringing you the great programming and events you’ve come to expect. Your contribution will help start the station off right in 2018, as we celebrate 40 years on the air. We have some big things in store for this landmark anniversary and every dollar raised by Dec. 31 will support special community events and programming.