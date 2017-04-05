Front Page

Thunder on the Plains Radio Program Seeking Assistant Producer

Thunder on the Plains seeks a volunteer Assistant Producer to assist and expand the show’s mission to be ambassadors of Celtic music and culture on the airwaves and in the community. An ideal candidate will have an appreciation for Celtic music and desire to expand their knowledge with enthusiasm.

Duties include previewing new music for airplay, representing KZUM/Thunder on the Plains at regional music festivals and events, and writing blog posts. Time commitment desired 1-2 hours per week, with more hours likely during festival season (September/October). Other projects available based on experience & interest include interview editing, music library indexing and archiving, and procuring social media content. If desired, opportunity is also available for in-studio DJ training. Familiarity with radio broadcasting, journalism, and/or Celtic music are appreciated but NOT required, though a willingness to learn, commitment to excellence, and ability to work well with different personalities are.

Thunder on the Plains, hosted by Susan J. E. Ritta, has been on KZUM since August 2008. From the beginning, the program has pushed the boundaries of what most people would consider to be “Celtic” music, by featuring artists classic and contemporary, who often infuse Celtic trad sounds with rock, metal, folk, and other world flavors. Every Sunday 6-7pm and Tuesday 1-2pm Lady Susan spins music from the best Celtic musicians from around the world, highlighting new releases, local artists, and classic favorites. In addition to sharing artist interviews, attending festivals, and connecting bands with fans in person and on social media, Thunder on the Plains is your home for great Celtic music and craic.

Please direct inquiries to Susan Ritta, host, at thunderontheplains@yahoo.com. For more on the program, visit Thunder on the Plains on Facebook.