Tim Budig Band Takes Over KZUM Instagram at International Blues Challenge in Memphis

Jan. 31, 2017

Lincoln’s Tim Budig Band is in Memphis, Tenn., this weekend, representing Nebraska at the International Blues Challenge and we’ve turned KZUM’s Instagram over to them to give you a front row seat.

Follow @kzum89.3 on Instagram to keep up with the guys as they mix with some of their talented blues peers from across the world in one of the nation’s music capitals. The International Blues Challenge is Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2017. Congrats to the band on a well-deserved spot in the event!

January 31st, 2017

