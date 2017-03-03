CommunityLNK

Tonight’s First Friday Events: Art, Music and More

By Annie Bohling

March 3, 2017

It’s that time again! A new month will be kicked off with another First Friday Art Walk in Lincoln today. There is tons to see, experience and hear in Lincoln this Friday evening. While some of the exhibits pop up for the evening, many are open to the public throughout the month. Here are just some of destinations for your walk this Friday in Lincoln:

The Outlook Project – new space at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y Street, 4:30-9 p.m.

The Outlook Project is a nonprofit providing venue for artists, writers, musicians and filmmakers. They’re celebrating the opening of their new space in Turbine Flats Friday with a cocktail social from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., a start-up innovators presentation and art talk, plus live music by the Inbetweens from 7 to 9 p.m. The gallery will feature an opening of ‘Thresholds’ — a project by artist Burt Vargas featuring abstract painting installations investigate journeys, pilgrimages, and destinations through repetition, color theory, and formal symmetry, plus a preview of his new ceramic project.

Metro Gallery, 1316 N Street. 3- 7 p.m.

Happy birthday, Nebraska! Photos by Mark Dahmke will be hung in Metro Gallery all of March. Opening reception Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Mez, 1717 O Street. “Something About Stories,” 6 – 9 p.m.

‘Something About Stories’ by Casey Callahan features a combination of graphic and emotive painting, sculpture and video that serve as a visual diary, combining text and images to suggest the telling of a story.

Following the 6-9 p.m. show will be a performance by Jordan Patt with JP Davis and Aaron Lee from 9-10 p.m. Find more information on Facebook.

The Mez is a new multidisciplinary artist collective representing local artists through bi-weekly shows, monthly exhibitions, workshops and artist talks. The Mez’s mission is to provide a safe, substance-free space focused on appreciating artists and their work.

1867 Bar, 14th & O, 9 p.m.

Universe Contest and The Dancing Dead. SXSW tour Kickoff for Universe Contest. Donations of Food and cash welcome! More information on Facebook.



Sheldon Museum of Art, 12th and R streets. 5 – 7 p.m.

Join Sheldon as it kicks off Lincoln PhotoFest 2017, a month-long celebration of photography. Interact with students and community members as you create and share your own stories through pictures. Admission is free.

Stella Collective, 101 N. 14th. 6 – 9 p.m.

“Biophilia: Connecting to Nature:” Art students from Culler Middle School will be showcasing their work based on designs and patterns found in nature. Nature-inspired pieces from dozens of students highlight the relationship between nature and art, helping reconnect students to the natural world.

Novel Idea, 118 N. 14th Street.

“Stage Right: Benefit for LHS Theatre:” Ten percent of all Novel Idea sales on Friday will benefit Lincoln High School theatre education. From 5:30pm -8:00pm, a troupe of actors will be in costume for some “theatrical hijinx.”

Parrish Studios, 14th and O. 7- 10 p.m.

Parrish Studios is a maze of several artist- and business-owned studios and spaces. This space is always bumping with people and music and lots of art to see. Enter from 14th Street, through the door next to Gomez Art Supply, or take the elevator from the O Street entrance between Duffy’s and Ali Baba’s. March exhibits opening tonight in Parrish Studios include the following two:

“In Proximity” at Tugboat Gallery. “In Proximity” is a survey of work from the six current Photography graduate students at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in participation with PhotoFest. The curation of these diverse photographs renders artistic vision created through dialogue. Featuring Rana Young, Zora J Murff, John David Richardson, Emily Wiethorn, Scott Cochran, and Mallory Trecaso

“Biophilia” at Ill of Cups: Curated by Walker Pickering. Featuring the video work of Madeline Cass, Anna Drehs & Tyler Meyer.

Burkholder Project, 719 P Street. 5:30 – 8 p.m. Multiple exhibitions opening Friday for all of March. Artists include:

Linda Benton: Color as subject matter

Glenda Dietrich Moore: Bright, bold watercolors

Richard Terrell: Small landscape oils and other works in watercolor, relief prints, and pen-and-ink.

Mary Masur: Synesthesia exhibit

Derrill Grabenstein: Photography

Great Plains Art Museum, 1155 Q St. 5 – 7 p.m.

The opening reception for “Rising: Elizabeth Rubendall Artist in Residence Lari R. Gibbons” will be in the lower-level Lentz Gallery. A UNL alumna, Gibbons explores ideas from ecology, environmental philosophy and natural history in her work.

Lincoln Children’s Museum , 1420 P St. Closes at 7:30 p.m.

Instead of late night hours being on Thursdays, starting in January the Lincoln Children’s Museum will be open until 7:30 on the first Friday of every month to accommodate working families who don’t have a chance to come during the day. Free parking will be available in the University Square Parking garage at 101 N 14th Street (access to garage is off of P street, just before 14th, look for signage the night of the event). Each family night will have a specific theme with lots of fun activities and even costumed characters to keep your kiddos entertained all night. The theme this month is Dear Old Nebraska.

Constellation Studios, 2055 O St. “Unfolding the Map.”

Seven female printmakers reference maps and mapping using symbolic conventions of space and visual cues from the world of information, printed matter and inherited narratives. The works investigate visual cacophony and information loss, imagined spaces, shifting climatic conditions and where the journey is the destination.

Iron Tail, 2120 Winthrop Rd. 7 – 10 p.m.

Paintings by Robert Weiss in show titled “If Things Work Out.” More information on Facebook.

Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N 48th St. Multiple exhibitions, 5 – 8 p.m.

“Dynamic Range” is a diverse exhibition of works that inhabit the space between sculpture and photography. Featured Artists: Chadric Devin, April Friges, Garrett O. Hansen, Oliver Herring, Kate Horvat, Peter Olson, Ryan Oskin, Aldo Tolino.



“Today We Feel” by Sarah Berkely: a series of photographic portraits taken while people were being mindful of their feelings. The portraits are titled by the words the person used to describe their feelings after the photograph was made. In response to the perceived strong divisions between various groups of people at this particular moment in history. Today We Feel elucidates our shared humanity and interconnection.

International Quilt Study Center & Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St. Lecture by Luke Haynes at 5:30 p.m.

Lecture from Luke Haynes will give his lecture about his exhibition “Log Cabins by Luke Haynes.” Luke Haynes is an architect whose design materials are quilts. Building his trade from the vernacular of quiltmaking, Haynes multiplies 50 full-size quilt variations on the iconic and graphic Log Cabin block design. His intention is to blur the edges between sculpture and architecture by conceiving of these iterations as a large scale environment that overwhelms: inhabitable sculpture. Haynes is a designer living in Los Angeles and Kansas City. He works with galleries and museums all over the world and has works in museum and private collections including The Brooklyn Museum, the International Quilt Study Center & Museum and the Norton Collection. Family activities are also available at the museum tonight. Admission is free.

Several businesses also feature artists on their walls each First Friday and often for the entire month. A few of them are Jake’s Cigars (14th and P), The Hot Mess bar (11th and K) and Boiler Brewing Company (basement of the Grand Manse).

Crescent Moon, 140 N. 8th. 8 – 10 p.m.

Photography and music! Photography by Chuck Starr will be on display and music from CA Waller will be on stage. Crescent Moon is a coffee shop that also serves food, beer and wine and is a hub from creatives to gather and perform and for the public to enjoy. Crescent Moon features open mic nights regularly, as well as concerts by local and traveling musicians.

Indigo Bridge Book Store, 701 P St. 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Performance by Leaves Brown, a local performance troupe creating instrumental soundscapes, movement, and improvisation. The band consists of Levi Gerlach (vocals, keys), Amber Stevens (visual art), Ryan Labenz (performance art), Ian McCollum (vibraphone), and Bree Cameron (trumpet)! More information on Facebook.

Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St. 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Music at the Zoo! Levi William Band (blues and soul three-piece) will perform at 5 and Gabe Nelson with Pants (rock and roll) will perform at 9.

This summary includes information aggregated from the websites or social media accounts of the spaces listed above. Times and exhibits are subject to change.