Tonight’s First Friday Events



By Jacob Elliott

July 7, 2017



The Bay (2005 Y St.)

The Bay is an international organization headquartered in Lincoln Nebraska. A mixture of a coffee bar, skate part, resource center and concert venue, they hope to take an innovative approach at creating communities around the world. An interactive art show is planned this First Friday, free and open to all participants.The event will last from 7p.m. to 10p.m. and will be hosted by Connor Schueth.

Burkholder Project (719 P St.)

The Burkholder Project offers a unique collection of 36 art and design studios with three levels of galleries. First Friday attendees are invited to join the artist in various galleries, studios, art forums that are available to the public. The Project also represents 40 regional Associated Artists in the Sampler Gallery on the lower level.

Noyes Art Gallery (119 S 9th St.)

The Noyes Art Gallery presents up to 50 artists each month, with all artist working for sale. There are three galleries for the public to view, with the Main Gallery, Focus Gallery, and Gold Room all filled with amazing paintings, jewelry, pottery and more.

The Mez ( 1717 O St.)

Stop by The Mez, between 6p.m. and 9 p.m. to see the imaginative artwork of Suzy Sugata. Sugata has been making noisescapes and interesting art pieces since 2009, and hopes to create a piece of art which conveys a raw, emotional feel.

The Outlook Project at Turbine Flats (2124 Y St.)

From 5p.m. to 8 p.m. come witness the multimedia works of photographer and videographer Lauren Farris’s exhibition “Extant: Hear Nebraska”. The event will also feature several First Friday speakers, including Lauren Farris, the featured artist, Mike Echternacht of MEEM Legal Services and Andrew Dickinson of Fly Over Media.

Metro Gallery (1315 N St.)

The Metro Gallery provides a wonderful display of various art pieces for collectors or newcomers to buy or rent. This month’s featured artist is Chuck Schroeder, exhibiting his portraits of elders.

Sheldon Museum of Art (12th and R St.)

An art collection housed in the Philip Johnson building at UNL, the sheldon offers free and bountiful entertainment to the public. Abby Groth, the assistant curator of public programs, will guide art lovers through a tour of the current gallery at 5:30 p.m.

Stella Collective (101 N. 14th St.)

A store which houses three unique brands that share a complementary aesthetic; Stella Clothing, Loft + Craft and Hunter Gatherer. This Friday they will be featuring the photography of Lilith Baier from 6 p.m.to 9p.m.

Great Plains Art Museum (1155 Q St.)

This Friday the Great Plains Art Museum will present a new exhibition of Nebraskan photographs from David Lovekin and Rick Houchin. These photographs depict 12 to 15 small towns in central Nebraskan, capturing the quiet nature of these towns. Lovekin and Houchin will be in attendance from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss their craft.

Constellation Studios (2055 O St.)

A professional studio that helps explore and celebrate the connections between traditional and innovative print, paper, and bookmaking. This Friday will have the exhibition “Material Meanings: Stripped, Splinted, Stack Works in Wood & Print” by Kathy Puzey & Sara Tabbert.

Rocketship Gallery (941 O St.)

Owned and operated by Don and Bridget Farral, this gallery features the artistic works on Don Farral. The art is created through various forms of photographic processes to create strange and colorful designs.

III of Cups Gallery (1410 O St.)

Ashley Goodwin will be presenting an exhibition of photography, curated by Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez and Charley Friedman. The exhibition, entitled “Death, Sex & Impermanence will occur from 7p.m. to 10 p.m. According to Goodwin, her photos are an attempt to document the rapidly dissipating dark comedy known as life.

Lux Studio for the Arts (2601 N 48th St.)

Lux Studio will feature a couple exhibitions, including “Roadtripper” by Sara E.B. Henry and “The Female Gaze Returned” curated by Sandra Williams. “The Female Gaze Returned” will feature the art of five different artists, focusing on the role of the female gaze through each of their work.

International Quilt Study Center & Museum (1523 N 33rd St.)

The International Quilt Study Center & Museum is the world’s’ largest collection of publicly held quilts. The Museum features quilts ranging from the 1700s to present day from more than 45 countries. This Friday they will feature the exhibits “Layered Voices”, “Off The Grid: The Bill Volckening Collection”, “Sacred Scraps: Quilts and Patchwork Traditions of Central Asia” “Regarding Nebraska” by Elizabeth Ingraham and more.

Crescent Moon (140 N 8th St.)

Crescent Moon is a coffee house which commonly shows off the artwork of local artists. Tonight, they will have the music of Mike Semrad from 8p.m. to 10 p.m.

Indigo Bridge books (701 P St.)

Part cafe, part coffee house, Indigo Bridge books has a little bit for everyone. Come down to Indigo Bridge books tonight at 6 p.m. to hear the songs of Prairie Psycho. With original songs based on classic literary texts, the are one of Lincoln’s most bookish bands.

Art at the Plaza (N 21st St.)

Art at the Plaza is a concert series that originally kicked off on June 2 and will continue until October 2017. A variety of media, including photography, sculptures, and paintings, will be on display by local artists from 7p.m. to 10 p.m. This week it will feature Commander Kilroy & Charlie Burton.