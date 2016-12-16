CommunityLNK

Unholy Night Offers Hardcore Christmas Alternative on Sunday

By Doug Staggs

Dec. 16, 2016

Duffy’s Tavern is kicking off the week of Christmas with a show on Sunday for the most hardcore of carolers. The evening is packed with a belligerent lineup showcasing hardcore punk, dark electronic dance music and some old fashioned loud and abrasive rock.

UNHOLY NIGHT features Cordial Spew, Cult Play, and Halfwit, three groups guaranteed to give you a face full of holiday cheer.

I had a chance to talk to JP Davis, who is in charge of booking at Duffy’s, about the show.

When asked about the motivation behind the show, Davis stated is “It’s a show I came up with showcasing Nebraska’s aggressive music during the holidays,” Davis said. ”Consider it an unholy Christmas church service for the freaks.”

The first act is Cult Play, playing dark electronic music, “that’ll get the goth kids dancing,” according to Davis. Next up is Halfwit, some loud rockers from Lincoln. Last, is Cordial Spew, which has been doing hardcore punk since the 80s.

Davis told me “I really wanted a diverse lineup for this bill. I think there is something for every weirdo on there,” Davis said.”

I also asked Davis about being new to booking and new to Duffy’s, as well as his plans for 2017.

I asked about plans for 2017, and Davis responded with “You’re right to say I’m new to Duffy’s and booking bands in general,” he said. I play in my own band I Forgot To Love My Father, which has allowed me to foster a lot of valuable connections in the Lincoln scene that I can apply here at Duffy’s. For 2017 I really want to bring diverse shows to Duffy’s, with an emphasis on punk/hardcore, hip hop, and underrepresented genres.”

We all look forward to what Davis will bring in the future, starting with the show Sunday night.

Event Info:

Where: Duffy’s Tavern (1412 O St.)

When: Sunday, Dec 18th (8pm – 2am)

Who: Cordial Spew (punk rock), Cult Play (dark electronic), Halfwit (loud rock)

How much: $5 cover (21+ older)

Contact Info:

Duffy’s Tavern: on Facebook.

Event page:< a href=”https://m.facebook.com/events/363261707361320?tsid=0.2949931927062084&source=typeahead” target=”_blank”>on Facebook.

Doug Staggs is one of KZUM’s tireless fall interns.