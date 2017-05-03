Front Page

Walk By Sea Live at Lincoln Calling 2016 – From the KZUM VIP Lounge

Lincoln Calling 2016 was a great step-up for the already established music festival and for Lincoln. In its first year under operation by Hear Nebraska, the festival took place Oct. 6-9, 2016, across eight downtown Lincoln stages, with over 100 touring and local performers. KZUM was pleased to host performances and interviews in the festival’s VIP Lounge at 1867 Bar.

Here are portions of those sessions, including select video performances and full session audio.



Lincoln’s Walk By Sea joined KZUM’s Steffan Decker in the KZUM VIP Lounge at 1867 Bar during Lincoln Calling 2016. Check out Walk By Sea on Facebook.

Lincoln Calling 2017 is scheduled for September 28-30. Find out more at LincolnCalling.com.

Join us for the announcement line up at Duffy’s Tavern Thursday, May 4 at 8pm. Music from The Morbs, Emily Bass & The Near Miracle and CJ Mills