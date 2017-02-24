Community

Walk By Sea releases first LP

Listen to the first full-length album by Lincoln indie rock band Walk By Sea and dare not to be moved by the raw emotion splayed in lyrics, vocals and the sound in whole.

Walk By Sea will release “I Am What Survives of Me” at their album release show at Duffy’s on Friday, Feb. 24.

“I Am What Survives of Me” is a bone chilling album that slows down time and begs for the listener’s attention while enabling self reflection. It’s a carefully produced piece of art Lincoln should be proud of.

A first-time listener thinks: What would it be like to see this band live? How does this ethereal and somber yet strong and confident sound transfer to a stage and venue? Would the audience be enthralled as in listening alone or would the hustle of a bar distract?

Members of Walk By Sea strive to bring the same emotion that infiltrates their music to the stage in live shows.

We have to entertain people, the band said in an interview at The Mill the night before their album release party and just before practice. But that’s not a challenge for the four men.

The live shows are a lot more aggressive, tense and bombastic, they said.

“Music is really therapeutic for us,” said one of the two guitarists and vocalists, Jacob Ignagni. “When we play, it’s very energetic. There’s a lot going on on stage. We’re letting it all out.”

“It’s like a hurricane on the outside and calm on the inside,” said bassist Kade Clark. “It’s more human. It’s humans playing human music. We project pure and raw emotion because that’s who we are.”

Walk By Sea, Ignagni said, tries to exude a solid stage presence while displaying the theme, style and emotion of their music.

“When we go to a show, we really value when a band’s stage presence matches their tone,” Ignagni said. “When I go to a punk show, I want them to take on that punk persona. … Our stage presence reflects the anguish of some of the songs and the joy of some of the songs.”

Drummer Brandon Ramos said the show is the first time the opening acts are like their band — crazy. Better Friend and See Through Dresses will open for Walk By Sea.

“We all get nuts,” Ramos said. “It’s like a big pot of boiling water.”

As the emotion that drives the song writing process fuels the stage performance, it is important to Walk By Sea to produce music that sounds like their live sets.

“Alex (Ritter, album producer) was big on that throughout the process,” Ignagni said. “He’s like, ‘It’s so frustrating when I see a band live and I buy their album and it sounds totally different.”

“I Am What Survives of Me” is a pivotal turning point for Walk By Sea.

“The hope is that from this album, people will have a better idea of what we sound like and will want to see us live,” Ramos said.

Walk By Sea formed in 2013 when the band mates were students at Concordia University in Seward. They’ve released two EPs and started on their LP last year, getting seriously to work in the summer.

“All of us have a perfectionist ear to it,” Ramos said. “Having to call it good on songs was the hardest part. We have to stop ourselves from adding too music and knowing when it’s good. … It all comes down to what’s best for the album.”

“I Am What Survives of Me” will be available as a hard copy for the first time at the show at Duffy’s on Friday. It will be available via Bandcamp on Saturday.

“It’s kind of crazy” to be here, said guitarist and vocalist Zach Visconti. “This is a huge accomplishment in each of our lives. It holds a lot of weight. This is definitely my favorite piece of art I’ve ever been a part of. And it sounds great. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The album is about the growth of the band, Ignagni said.

“Our band is like a family,” Ignagni said after the band showed off their small, matching tattoos — a version of the band logo. “We’ve grown up together a lot. Regardless of what happens with the band, it will always be a big part of our lives.”

Walk By Sea is planning a Midwest tour to start in May. Keep up with Walk By Sea on their Facebook page, website, Bandcamp page and on Instagram. Their debut album will be available on their Bandcamp page and on their website.

Listen to Walk By Sea play and talk live on the KZUM radio show, The ISM Machine. On the calendar, click on Feb. 20 and find “The ISM Machine.”

