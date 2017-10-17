Community

Wednesday’s Business Expo to Feature 130 Exhibitors

By Angel Mai

Oct. 17, 2017

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2017 Business Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM. This event is one of the region’s largest free business trade shows that started over 20 years ago, aiming to increase sales and generate visibility for local businesses. This is its fifth year at Pinnacle.

The expo features over 130 exhibitors that range from universities, banks, hotels, food chains, and many more. Countless door prizes will be available including an iPad, Kindle, Yeti Cooler, Samsung Smart TV, Beats by Dre, wireless speaker, gift cards, and many more. The estimated 1500 people that will attend the event can buy directly from various booths as well as receive free t-shirts and a free headshot by Corey Rourke Photography.

The Capital Humane Society is bringing some furry friends that will be available for adoption. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is providing an interactive experience by bringing some exotic animals such as a laughing kookaburra, baby alligator and Stella the skunk.

Expo Title Sponsors are U.S. Bank, the Lincoln Journal Star, J&S Audio Visual, and Eagle Printing and Sign.

U.S. Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States that provides a comprehensive line of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment service products to consumers, business, and institutions. They will be giving out two $25 VISA Gift cards.

The Lincoln Journal Star is Lincoln’s full service media company that specializes in traditional print advertising, digital advertising, social media promotions, and community events. Their door prize is a Husker Fan Basket.

J&S Audio Visual provides creative communication solutions to companies and associates by helping their clients identify their message, customize it for their audience and promote their brand through live event production. They will be giving out a bluetooth speaker.

Eagle Printing and Sign has proudly provided Lincoln with quality printed and digital products with fast friendly service for 25 years.. Their door prize is a Large Format Photo Reproduction.

Various Junior Sponsors are Sutton Linder & Sutton, Pinnacle bank, Sam’s Club, SCC, Goodcents, Firespring, and Allo. Many media outlets such as ESPN, B107.3, red94.5, Froggy98, KLIN, KFOR, KFRX, and KZUM have partnered with the event.

KZUM will also be hosting a booth that will be handing out KZUM Swag Bags.

Find out more about about the Lincoln Business Expo on the Chamber’s website.

Angel Mai is an editorial intern with KZUM.