This Weekend’s Nebraska Folk & Roots Festival to Bring Two Days of Music, Camping and More

By Jacob Elliott

June 14, 2017

The Nebraska Folk & Roots Festival will return this weekend for its fourth year of live music at Branched Oak Farm near Raymond. The festival is set to feature 19 performers from around the country across two stages on Friday and Saturday along with camping, vendors, workshops and more.

The festival is produced by Michael Semrad, founder and organizer, along with fellow organizers Spencer Munson, Jeremy Buckley, Gunter Voelker, and Doug Dittman, owner of Branched Oak Farm.

Following its first year in the Railyard, the festival moved to Branched Oak Farm in 2015. It seems to have found an ideal home on the 240-acre dairy farm located about 15 miles north of Lincoln.

“I thought it was a great fit. The farm fits the genre,” Dittman said. “And the focus on food and local, it is a great combination. We’re trying to make it an experience. If people can come out and camp, they can enjoy themselves. It’s a great getaway.”

The festival will host a variety of local and national musical guests, from CJ Mills, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle, Southpaw Bluegrass Band, and A Ferocious Jungle Cat to Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery, Charley Crockett, The Cactus Blossoms, and many more. Two stages will be set up to ensure a continuous flow of music throughout the festival. Semrad said that he was particularly excited for Aaron Lee Tasjan and Lydia Loveless.

Tasjan, a folk-rock artist from New Albany, Ohio, is currently on tour, having just played Bonnaroo. He previously performed as part of The Madison Square Gardeners and the New York Dolls and recently appeared live on the late night talk show, Conan. His latest album, Silver Tears, was released last fall and was hailed as one of the year’s best roots releases by NPR, Rolling Stone and others.

<a href="http://altobviously.bandcamp.com/album/silver-tears">Silver Tears by Aaron Lee Tasjan</a>

Loveless, an alternative country singer from Coshocton, Ohio, has also recently received recognition from Rolling Stone. Signed to Bloodshot Records, her latest release, 2016’s Real, continued her streak of releasing poignant, confessional original music.



“Both days are jam-packed with incredible people, honestly I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” Semrad said. “This year is strikingly amazing, due to what we’ve gone through to get this line-up. We’re pretty pleased with it.”

Activities for all ages are planned, including painting with the Artreach project, face painting by SAS and Funtastic, and KZUM’s hayrack ride around Branched Oak Farm, during which attendees will learn about the landscape, farm production, and livestock.

The festival will also allow several local shops to sell and promote their wares. Some confirmed vendors include Produce From the Heart, High Level Happiness, Prime My Body, Hannaya Healing, the Nebraska Society of Professional Soil Scientists, G&G Smoke Shop, Sower Records, and many more.

Food will be locally sourced by Lone Tree Foods and sold by Hub Cafe, Ground Up Kitchen, Heoya, Maggie’s Vegetarian Wraps and Ol’ Glory Kettle Corn.

Alongside these activities, attendees can also sign up online for Saturday workshops with local music teachers. The four workshops include one-string bass with Casey Hollingsworth, upright bass with Dave Morris, claw hammer banjo with Max Morrissey, and finger style guitar with David Boye.

“I wanted to not only book these musicians, but share their knowledge with the community so we can grow together,” Semrad said. “We’re utilizing their skills to get the community more involved in picking up a banjo, or an acoustic guitar.”

Tickets are available at $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass. A VIP pass is also available for $60, which includes a weekend pass, festival T-shirt, festival coozie, limited edition poster, two drink tickets and one meal ticket.

For those who want to make the most of their time and take in the countryside, the event is offering weekend camping spots and RV camping spots for $50. Up to four people can reside at each spot.

More information about camping and the festival can be found at nebraskafolkandroots.com.

Festival Lineup:

Friday, June 16

5-5:45 p.m.: Emily Bass and the Near Miracle

5:45-6:30 p.m.: Under The Big Oak Tree

6:30-7:15 p.m.: McCarthy Trenching

7:15-8 p.m.: Charley Crockett

8-9 p.m.: Dylan Bloom Band

9-10 p.m: Aaron Lee Tasjan

10-11 p.m.: Lydia Loveless

Saturday, June 17

1-1:40 p.m.: Handmade Moments

1:40-2:20 p.m.: Southpaw Bluegrass Band

2:20-3 p.m.: Clarence Tilton

3-4 p.m.: The Hangin’ Cowboys

4-4:40 p.m.: The Bottle Tops

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Joshua Powell & The Great Train Robbery

5:40-6:20 p.m.: Jack Hotel

6:20-7:20 p.m.: The Railsplitters

7:20-8 p.m.: CJ Mills

8-9 p.m.: High Up

9-10 p.m.: The Cactus Blossoms

10-11 p.m.: A Ferocious Jungle Cat

A Festival pre-party concert will take place tonight at the Zoo Bar, beginning at 6 p.m. The lineup includes:

6-6:40 Joey Plunkett

7-7:40 Clay

8-8:40 Azraq

9-9:40 The Wildwoods

10-10:40 Gerardo Meza and Co.

11-12 Evan Bartels and the Stoney Lonesomes

More information about the pre-party is available on the Facebook event page.

Listen to a preview of the Folk & Roots Festival, featuring two hours of music by artists playing this weekend, as heard on KZUM’s “Tree with Roots” program on June 14 here via KZUM’s Radio Free America archive.

Here’s a look at last year’s Folk & Roots Festival through the lenses of KZUM:



Jacob Elliott is one of KZUM’s summer editorial interns. Interested in interning at KZUM? Find more information and apply here.