All New KZUM Thank You Gifts For Your Donation

When you support KZUM with a donation between now and Friday, May 19 for our Give To Lincoln drive, we’ll thank you with our all-brand new swag!

This week, your donations go further, making KZUM eligible for a larger slice of the matching funds pool through Give To Lincoln Day. Donate here via our Give To Lincoln page.

Please note, if you’re paying by check, the check must be at the KZUM office by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th to count toward KZUM’s eligible total for Give To Lincoln Day matching funds.

All checks that arrive to KZUM by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, should be made out to the Lincoln Community Foundation, with KZUM in the memo line. Checks arriving after 4 p.m. on May 18 should be made out to KZUM

$35

NEW KZUM Koozie

KZUM Sticker

$60

NEW KZUM T-Shirt

NEW KZUM Koozie

KZUM Sticker

$89.30

NEW KZUM Cooler

NEW KZUM T-Shirt

NEW KZUM Koozie

KZUM Sticker

$120

NEW KZUM Trucker Cap

NEW KZUM Cooler

NEW KZUM T-Shirt

NEW KZUM Koozie

KZUM Sticker

$365

In addition to all of the ‘thank you’ levels above, you’ll receive a Day Sponsorship Package where we’ll work with you to air eight announcements on the day of your choice to honor a birthday, anniversary, memorial or other occasion on KZUM .