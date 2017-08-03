CommunityLNK

First Friday Events | August 4

By Jacob Elliott

Aug 3, 2017

The Bay (2005 Y St.)

The Bay is an international organization headquartered in Lincoln Nebraska. A mixture of a coffee bar, skate part, resource center and concert venue, they hope to take an innovative approach at creating communities around the world. This Friday The Bay will present “Precision Skateboards History Night.” Starting at 7p.m., there will be a variety of live music, drinks, and history of skate culture within Nebraska. Featuring Phil Burcher and even more local artists, skaters, and photographers.

Burkholder Project (719 P St.)

The Burkholder Project offers a unique collection of 36 art and design studios with three levels of galleries. First Friday attendees are invited to join the artist in various galleries, studios, art forums that are available to the public. The Project also represents 40 regional Associated Artists in the Sampler Gallery on the lower level.

Noyes Art Gallery (119 S 9th St.)

The Noyes Art Gallery presents up to 50 artists each month, with all artist working for sale. There are three galleries for the public to view, with the Main Gallery, Focus Gallery, and Gold Room all filled with amazing paintings, jewelry, pottery and more.

The Mez ( 1717 O St.)

The local artist Kelsea Brunner will be bringing color, drama, and action to The Mez this friday in an installation called “YR INSTAGRAM CRU$H”, from 7p.m. to 10p.m. On display will be a variety of self portraits as well as acrylic paintings of Brunner’s dream realities. These realities are created from her own introspection and Tinder profile pics.

Work in Progress ⭐️ picture of this🥂 3×3' 💕oil on canvas 😈 v cute love it A post shared by Kels [gold star emoji] Bru (@kberlu) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT



The Outlook Project at Turbine Flats (2124 Y St.)

Music will be provided by Hana Zara.

Metro Gallery (1315 N St.)

The Metro Gallery provides a wonderful display of various art pieces for collectors or newcomers to buy or rent. This Friday features the whimsical artwork of Stephanie Nelson Caudy. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.



Sheldon Museum of Art (12th and R St.)

An art collection housed in the Philip Johnson building at UNL, the sheldon offers free and bountiful entertainment to the public.

Stella Collective (101 N. 14th St.)

A store which houses three unique brands that share a complementary aesthetic; Stella Clothing, Loft + Craft and Hunter Gatherer. This Friday, they will feature the art of Bailey Jorgensen, a math education major who has mixed her art with various mathematical formulas, such as the Fibonacci Sequence, the Golden Ratio, The Golden Rectangle, and the Golden Spiral. The will last from 6p.m. until 9p.m.

Great Plains Art Museum (1155 Q St.)

This First Friday, the Great Plains Art Museum will be celebrating Nebraska’s 150th Birthday. Alongside a variety of free cupcakes, the museum will feature the opening reception for “Collecting Nebraska”, a display that will feature artwork depicting Nebraska or created by Nebraskan Artists. The event will last from 5p.m. to 7p.m.



Rocketship Gallery (941 O St.)

Owned and operated by Don and Bridget Farral, this gallery features the artistic works on Don Farral. The art is created through various forms of photographic processes to create strange and colorful designs.

III of Cups Gallery (1410 O St.)

The III of Cups Gallery will be featuring Rosana Ybarra and Lindsey Day this friday in a presentation called “Noncore.” The presentation will focus on the two artists approach to landscape and accountability, combining artistic mediums with video documentation and collaborative performances. The event will last from 7p.m. until 10 p.m.

Lux Studio for the Arts (2601 N 48th St.)

International Quilt Study Center & Museum (1523 N 33rd St.)

The International Quilt Study Center & Museum is the world’s’ largest collection of publicly held quilts. The Museum features quilts ranging from the 1700s to present day from more than 45 countries. This Friday will feature Bill Volckening in a display called “Off the Grid: The Bill Vockening Collection.” Born in New Jersey and having lived in Oregon since 1998, Vockening is a quilt collector who knows the importance of a good quilt.

Art at the Plaza (N 21st St.)

Art at the Plaza is a concert series that originally kicked off on June 2 and will continue until October 2017. A variety of media, including photography, sculptures, and paintings, will be on display by

Duffy’s Tavern (1412 E O St)

Duffy’s Tavern will present the “X-Rated: Women in Music Showcase.” The event will feature Bruiser Queen, a garage pop rock duo from St. Louis, MO, plus Mad Dog and the 20/20s, Kait Berreckman Music, Blowing Chunks, and Histrionic. The doors open at 8 p.m. with ticket prices at $5. X-Rated: Women in Music is a KZUM radio program focusing on women in every genre from every decade. It airs every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. CST on KZUM.

Jacob Elliott is one of KZUM’s summer interns. If you are interested in helping cover arts, entertainment and community events for KZUM, we are accepting applications for fall interns through August 25. Apply here.