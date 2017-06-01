CommunityLNK

June First Friday Events Schedule

Here’s a rundown of just some of the First Friday activities taking place in Lincoln the evening of June 2, 2017.

5 p.m. – Asian Community and Cultural Center – Where Are You From?

The Asian Center invites you to join our English language students on Friday June 2nd for coffee, games, and conversation!

5 p.m. – The BAY – Love, The Locals

The Bay will be hosting Love, The Locals this summer for a First Friday you won’t want to miss! Come check out the 40 Makers we have on tap, bring your family and friends, eat some delicious food and SUPPORT OUR LOCAL MAKERS!

6 p.m. – 1867 Bar – BFF Femme Fest Lincoln



Friday, June 2nd, BFF Femme Fest is taking over a tiny corner in Lincoln, Nebraska to celebrate women in music! Featuring: The Bottletops; The Toppings; Verse and The Vices; Domestica; Lauren Burhen; La Guerre; Dazzleships; Mesonjixx.

6 p.m. – Turbine Flats – Glass & Oil Exhibition

6 p.m. – Marz – Golden Ratio Vol. 7

Join us for a night of positive vibes and music, inspired by sights, sounds, and experiences from here at home and across the globe.

Cocktail hour, house, techno

6 p.m. – Stella Collective – Amanda Steines

Amanda Steines will be showing original art, prints, and will be doing LIVE ILLUSTRATIONS!