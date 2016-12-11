Community

KZUM Seeking Multimedia Interns for 2017

KZUM is seeking part-time editorial and multimedia interns to assist Nebraska’s only community radio station in developing our online presence.



We are working toward becoming a resource, a hub if you will, for all things local that are happening right here in our ever-growing, vibrant city. We see kzum.org becoming a site that is visited daily, informing our community what is happening in arts, music and culture right here in Lincoln, all while streaming KZUM live.

KZUM currently broadcasts 150 hours of original, locally produced programming each week thanks to over 90 volunteers. You’ll hear sounds ranging from blues to punk, hip hop to folk, rock to electronic and much more, plus syndicated shows like Democracy Now!, Music City Roots, and Beale Street Caravan to name a few. We also have shows focused on community matters, environmental issues, health, gardening, pet care, and human services. Plus, culturally driven talk and music programs broadcasted in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

We live in a day and age where people are always connected, looking for the latest and most up-to-date information. KZUM is working toward providing this not only on the airwaves, but via our website and social media. This is where you come in. We are looking for people who are passionate, who not only can see, but feel a moment happening, with the willingness to dive in to capture it, visually and verbally. One who is a multitasker, a go-getter, can handle the pressure and excitement of what can come next. Candidates should be able to work under strict and demanding deadlines while genuinely being engaged in their surroundings. We want you to take pride in what you are doing and recognize that you are single-handedly helping our organization develop in areas that will lead to the station’s overall visibility and sustainability.

In return, you will receive public relations and online outreach experience, opportunity to work hands on with multiple public figures within Lincoln’s creative and professional community, both in a deadline-driven environment, as well as the opportunity to develop your personal portfolio.

Spring 2017: 15-30 hours per week

Application deadline: January 5, 2017

Internship runs January-May 2017

Please email Shannon Claire (development@kzum.org) if you have any questions. We look forward to hearing from you!

Editorial:

What will you be responsible for?

Producing and publishing concert recaps, event happening’s, album reviews, and any other creative writing project we throw your way

Updating and publishing KZUM community calendar

Assisting with creating and publishing KZUM e-newsletter

Attending all KZUM and KZUM sponsored events

We are looking for students and recent grad students who are killer storytellers, creatively intellectual and sterling writers. Candidates should be able to work solo and with a diverse team. Interns should communicate clearly, stay on task and be receptive to constructive supportive criticism. You should have a love for all things art, music and culture and be excited to share what is happening in our community!

Please provide up to three writing samples with your resume.

Multimedia:

What will you be responsible for?

Attending art exhibits, concerts, community events, and KZUM in studio guest interviews and performances

Producing and publishing content for KZUM web and social media platforms

Editing photos, video and audio with quick turnaround and at times tight deadlines

Gathering, editing and producing audio for original on-air and online content related to music, arts, public service and public affairs in Lincoln.

We are looking for students and recent grad students who are visual storytellers and produce captivating work. Experience with photo and video editing programs and an eagergness to develop your skills are appreciated. Candidates should be able to work solo and with a diverse team. Interns should communicate clearly, stay on task and be receptive to constructive supportive criticism. You should have a love for all things art, music and culture and be excited to share what is happening in our community!

Please link photo, video and audio samples with in your resume.

Application

Which internship are you applying for? Editorial Multimedia What types of media are you experienced with and interested in creating at KZUM? (Please check all that apply). Audio Graphic Design Photography Video Writing Please tell us what public media and, more specifically, community radio, means to you. What are some of your favorite things about KZUM and how will the skills you bring help the organization and the community it serves? What do you hope to gain from an internship with KZUM? Please tell us a little about why you think Lincoln is a good place to live (we'd be especially interested in knowing some of your favorite local music, food, shops, etc.). What kind of equipment do you own that you would be willing to use for video, photos and/or audio?