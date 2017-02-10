CommunityLNK

Lincoln Exposed Night Two Coverage

By Annie Bohling

Feb. 10, 2017

One might imagine days one and two of a four-day local music festival in a town the size of Lincoln to be less jam-packed and less impressive than the following Friday and Saturday. No. It is truly astonishing the bulk of musical talent Lincoln is home to and there is plenty of it to fill five stages on four nights in a row.

Night number two of Lincoln Exposed showed off 27 musical acts of the festival’s 100-plus. Bouncing from as many acts and staying long enough to get a fair taste resulted in seeing 12 bands on Thursday. What’s wild is that every single act was very good and totally unique from the next.

Evan Bartels and the Stoney Lonesomes is an American band in the most classic and reputable of senses. (They wear all that denim well.) This is a gem to call a Lincoln local and Lincoln Exposed would have a hole in the absence of Bartels.

Americana is probably the best tag for the band. They certainly play rock and guitarist Jake Brandt is never short of satisfying, electric solos, but much of the set was on the slower, bluesy side.

Shreddy guitar solos by Jake Brandt were not short in the set of Evan Bartels and the Stoney Lonesomes on Thursday at @1867bar. Night two was as impressive as night one. So much more music left to enjoy at #LincolnExposed! @the_evan_bartels A video posted by KZUM (@kzum89.3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

There is something extra special about the music and performance of Bartels and the band. It left audience members glued to the performance, swaying and suddenly deeply reflective.

At 8:45 p.m. on a Thursday, audience members were a bit shy to dance, but it was difficult to stand still to Tim Budig Band tearing things up in 1867 Bar. The 40-minute set left folks thirsty for more. It was blues with energy to the max. The guitars, the keyboards – everything was on fire.

The Tim Budig Band includes members of the Kris Lager Band as well as a 20-year-old drummer who keeps up with his seasoned band mates. The group recently arrived back home from placing in the semi-finals of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

Bodega’s Alley has never been as quiet as it was Thursday evening as a full house stood to watch acoustic folk act Andrea Von Kampen pour out her heart and soul. Von Kampen on guitar and vocals was complemented by the eerily beautiful harmonizing and cello playing of her right-hand woman.

A bar has also never felt so peaceful. Breathtaking was the atmosphere in Bodega’s as the audience was captivated by Von Kampen and listened in silent respect. The duo performed a wonderful cover of “The Dock of the Bay.”

MrMc$ (pronounced Mister McMoney) brought more face-melting rock to the stage of Duffy’s after two of the members did the same the night prior in Pure Brown. Two of the three MrMc$ members also play in the Midland Band, which will perform Friday.

Tom Adelman is a front man fun to watch as his fingers glide on his guitar and his feet slide on stage. Then again, so is bassist Jesse Butterfield whose hair endlessly swirls in the air and facial expressions shows how married he is to the music.

There is so much to say about Thursday.

The Kellison Acoustic Duo served acoustic soul and funk. Lucas Kellison recorded himself beat boxing on stage and looped it as the two played acoustic guitars and Kellison sang his notorious soulful voice. This made for a unique treat that had me walking away humming what Kellison was singing.

The Emmett Bower Band blended country with reggae – another fusion I’ve never seen before. It was so much fun and so accessible to so many ears.

We're hearing a blend of country AND reggae. Calling all hippies and cowboys! Emmett Bower Band! Night 2 of 4 of #lincolnexposed2017 #lnk. @bodegasalley A video posted by KZUM (@kzum89.3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

The Grand Poobah wins an award for the most creative set. The band played behind screens that projected live drawing. Two people sat behind the band and doodled and drew on the same projector screens teachers used in the late 1990s. The band performed between the doodlers and the screens, making for black silhouette guitarists and drummers.

The Wondermonds were a polished package, as they always are. There was pure joy radiating from the stage and to the stage during this act, which is pure electric funk with plenty of rock ‘n’ roll and soul pumped in.

Tie These Hands are a Lincoln favorite. They drew a crowd from their loyal following and played what can simply be called rock – perhaps indie rock – that was pleasant and exciting.

Rift was a hard rock duo that exhausted the sound and energy of a four-piece. While the guitarist played another solo – playing with his tongue during part of one – the drummer used a bath towel to wipe more sweat from his head and drank from a pitcher of water. These guys were so much fun to watch.

The Rift. Video 1 of 3…The drummer gulps from a pitcher of water and dries his head with a towel. A small nudge to the big energy these TWO guys are pumping out!!! #lincolnexposed2017 A video posted by KZUM (@kzum89.3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

More live music continues on Friday and Saturday, the final days of Lincoln Exposed, at Bodega’s Alley, Duffy’s Tavern, the Bourbon Theatre, The Zoo Bar, and 1867 Bar.

For more about Lincoln Exposed, including a full schedule, check out the Facebook event page.

Annie Bohling is one of KZUM’s tireless fall interns.