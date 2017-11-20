Front Page

Photos: SAS w/Jack Hotel & Will Hutchinson 11.18.17 | Zoo Bar

Photos by Hailey Krueger

Nov. 18, 2017

This past Saturday night, Zoo Bar hosted SAStacular, a farewell show for local musician SAS who is making the big trip to California to record. The show was opened by fellow local artists Will Hutchinson and Jack Hotel, complementary choices for SAS’s folk style.

While setting up, SAS hurried around the bar, decorating tables with sweet smelling candles, adding a sentimental touch to the night. Will Hutchinson started off with his folk-pop originals, and welcomed SAS to the stage to share a couple songs. He was also joined by Josh Rector, Jack Hotel’s fiddle player for a cover. Most of the show was mixed with several artists present, as SAS and others joined the performers several times. It was a reflection of Lincoln’s music community: collaborative and supportive.

Next, Jack Hotel warmed up the stage for over an hour with their impressive acoustic fingerpicking and energetic originals, only pausing for the occasional drink refill and banter. SAS accompanied them on stage as well, singing and harmonizing with front man Gunter Voelker.

The main event didn’t begin until past midnight, but that didn’t stop loyal music-lovers from staying to watch. SAS filled the small stage, accompanied by band The Final Arrangement, which really took her songs to another level.

“This is where I wrote most of these songs,” she said reminiscently of Zoo Bar, a place she performed at countless times over the years since moving to Lincoln.

Her set was relaxed and fun, laughing in-between songs intermixed with reflections of her time spent there. She performed a few songs with other musicians again, casually singing and playing a combination of covers and originals. At the end of the night SAS informed the audience that she will be back in Lincoln next March to perform at KZUM’s Soup & Songs event.

“Maybe I’ll invite all my friends … there won’t be enough room for an audience,” she joked. Although Lincolnites are sad she won’t be performing here for a few months, they are genuinely excited to see her head to California to create her music. With Lincoln’s supportive music community, it was indeed a SAStacular night for all in attendance.

Hailey Krueger is a multimedia intern with KZUM.