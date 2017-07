Front Page

Zoofest 2017: Video and Photos

Zoofest returned to the streets of downtown Lincoln to celebrate 44 years of the Zoo Bar on July 7 and 8. Performers included: The Bel Airs, The Paladins, Ruthie Foster, Sidewalk Chalk, Blues Ed, The Mezcal Brothers, Hadden Sayers, Big Sandy and His Fly-rite Boys, Charlie Musselwhite and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal.

Video by Steffan Decker

Photos by Jay Douglass