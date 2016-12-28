CommunityLNK

KZUM Partner Spotlight: Open Harvest

By Doug Staggs

Dec. 28, 2016

Whenever I dive into a subject, I always try to approach it with the same methodology. I look at where it has been, where it is, and where it is going. As the pioneer story of a series focusing on some of KZUM’s partners here in the community, I felt the story needed a much more personal touch when addressing the relationships KZUM has spent decades building. But I believe the same approach can be applied to the discussion of our first piece about Open Harvest Cooperative Grocery.

Open Harvest and KZUM’s origins both date back 40 years with the co-op opening in1975 as the only organic-focused grocer in the area. KZUM went on the air in 1978 and was even housed in the basement of Open Harvest for a short time.

Since these beginnings, KZUM and Open Harvest have collaborated on a variety of projects, events and fundraisers throughout the Lincoln area. Open Harvest has always been committed to nourishing our community with the highest quality organic produce and meat. All the while the cooperative is managed by owners and volunteers who decide on what is best for the collective through democratic decisions.

Listen to the documentary celebrating 40 years of Open Harvest



Still going strong in 2016, Open Harvest has become a pillar in the community as a resource to learn about responsible growing methods, a place to purchase sustainable organic goods, and to understand where their products come from by getting to know local producers that supply the co-op.

Open Harvest also takes an active role in helping promote all small business in our community. With their Community Cooperation program, any member of the cooperative will also receive deals and discounts at their favorite retailers throughout Lincoln.

In the spirit of sharing, the cooperative participates in a variety of philanthropic events. From November 8-15, they ran an online vote for which nonprofits in the community would receive the benefits of their Giving Days in 2017. The organizations suggested included The Cat House, Ten Thousand Villages, Center for Rural Affairs, Indian Center and Indigo Bridge Books, just to name a few.

As part of the tight relationship with KZUM, Open Harvest also supports the monthly Soup & Songs series of events at The Ferguson House. Each month through the fall and winter, Open Harvest provides soup for the event which features different local musicians performing to help support programming on KZUM.

Looking to the future, it is difficult to say if the course will be much different than the path they have been on for the past 40 years. Community involvement, supporting other local businesses, and providing sustainable products and solutions is just part of who Open Harvest is, why we love them, and who they will continue to be.